Hady Primary School Headteacher bids farewell by burying time capsule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Headteacher Mrs Chapman retires after 15 years of dedicated service. In a farewell ceremony, she buried a time capsule on the school grounds, set to be opened in 50 years, leaving behind a treasure trove of memories for future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The time capsule, filled with artefacts representing the school and community in 2024, includes items which may well be obsolete in the future such as money. A dry wipe marker and pencil were also included as pupils identified these as something they use daily which may not be the case for future pupils due to the nature of advancing technologies.

The capsule also features letters, photos, a sample of the school uniform featuring the school logo and a copy of the school's recent 'Outstanding' Ofsted report. These items were carefully chosen to give future pupils a glimpse into the lives of those who walked the halls half a century earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her letter within the capsule Mrs Chapman reflects on her time at Hady and the events over the last decade and a half of local and national significance. Memories of the extreme heat of the summer of 2022, extreme flooding over recent years and recalling the "Beast from the East" snowstorms of 2018 are included. She also writes about the pandemic, Brexit and the coronation of King Charles.

Burying the time capsule in the new sensory garden

In her farewell address, Mrs Chapman reflected on her adventurous spirit and lifelong passion for education. Her tenure at Hady Primary saw her skydiving to raise funds for the school’s community library, an initiative that has since thrived at the school entrance.

Mrs Chapman has a deep love for the Peak District, naming the school’s classrooms after areas in the national park. This is another aspect of her legacy at Hady Primary School.

Mrs Chapman also emphasised the school's vision of "Nurture, Inspire, Grow," a philosophy that has guided her leadership and helped shape the educational experience at Hady Primary. This vision is reflected in the time capsule itself, which is intended to nurture curiosity in future generations, inspire them with the stories and achievements of the past, and help them grow by understanding the journey the school and its community have taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Mrs Chapman’s retirement, the school also bids farewell to Governor Mr Kotylo who has been with the school for many years and is now leaving as his tenure is complete. Over the last four years Mr Kotylo has transformed the school landscape into an oasis, complete with beautiful rockeries. This April, during Enterprise Week, the school raised almost £1,500, which was invested into creating a sensory garden. His dedication and hard work turned the new sensory garden into a true work of art. The time capsule has been buried under a stepping stone in this sensory garden, marked with a brass plaque, to be opened in July 2074.

The time capsule will be hidden under a stepping stone in the sensory garden

Pippa and Hector who have brought joy to all those they encountered at Hady Primary, are also leaving after successful careers as school dogs. During their time at the school they listened to children read as well as spent time playing and going on walks with pupils and providing love and support to all .

As Mrs Chapman prepares to retire, she remarked: “Whoever is reading my time capsule letter knows where these changing times have taken us. For us here in 2024, this is still our future yet to be written. As I sign off, the story of our nation, Hady Primary School, and my new path unwind full of promise.”

Hady Primary School bids a heartfelt farewell to a beloved headteacher and governor who have not only led with dedication and passion but have also left an indelible mark on the school community.