From classroom to construction site: the Derby alumni helping to build the new Business School

From learning about construction at the University of Derby to helping build its new seven-storey Business School in the heart of the city, two alumni share their full-circle career moment.

Stephen Pepper and Steve Jones both studied Construction Management at the University of Derby and graduated just three years apart in 2011 and 2014.

After landing various roles in the construction industry, they secured positions at Kier, a leading construction provider and contractor of the Cavendish Building, which will be the new home to the University’s Business School later this year.

With their shared commitment to excellence in construction and a personal connection to the University, the duo are helping to build a space that will serve as a hub for the business community and shape the next generation of talent, with the skills to improve business, industry and society.

Stephen Pepper and Steve Jones inside the University of Derby's new Business School

Having joined the project in October 2024 as Project Manager, Stephen Pepper has played a vital role in overseeing the operational running of the site during the construction phase.

On how it feels to be part of the project, he said: “It was certainly a proud moment when I was asked to be involved in the development. It only seems like yesterday I was a student at the University of Derby, and now delivering a project for them on this scale is a real honour.

“The Cavendish Building is a one-off build, which is bespoke in its design. It is amazing to see it all coming together and be involved in a building that will leave a lasting legacy for many years to come in my home city.”

Steve Jones began working on the Cavendish Building in September 2023 as a Senior Planner, playing a crucial role in monitoring and developing the construction programme.

He said: “It is a privilege to be involved with a key University of Derby project, especially such a landmark building. I live in Derby, so it is great to be engaged in something that I will see regularly and that my city will benefit from.

“I have enjoyed the uniqueness of the project and the modern methods of construction that I have not worked with previously. Most importantly, it feels like I have given something back to the University, that helped me build the career that I have today.”

The Cavendish Building, located in the heart of Derby’s city centre, is set to offer inspirational teaching in a setting to match, and will help to establish the city as a destination of choice for students and academics.

With small businesses and start-ups co-located within the building, the space is designed to be a place where students, academics and industry can work in collaboration to support and nurture growth.

The state-of-the-art facilities include a Finance Lab complete with a real-life trading floor, a Google-style Creativity Lab and an XR suite to create an immersive learning experience.

Stephen described the Cavendish Building as having a “cutting-edge feel” and “wow factor”. He added: “As the facility will collaborate with global businesses, they will get the benefit of a flagship modernised building, while students will gain from work placements, guest lecturers and mentors in the relevant fields – it really is a win-win for all.”

Dr Nicola Lynch, Head of Derby Business School at the University of Derby, said: “It is fantastic to see Derby alumni have such successful careers in the construction industry and, as part of that, are working on a project that is directly linked to the University.

“Stephen and Steve are playing a key part in shaping the future of the University of Derby, a place that initially shaped their career. Through our Cavendish Building, we are creating a blueprint for the business school of the future. Our close industry partnerships, first-class facilities and high-quality academic research mean we are changing the way organisations and individuals do business.

“The new building will be a true testament to the success of our alumni network, helping to develop and inspire the next generation of talent. We look forward to seeing where their esteemed careers take them next.”

Find out more about the University of Derby’s new future-focused Business School.