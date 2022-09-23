Derbyshire school rated as ‘good’ first time in its history

Staff and students at Ironville & Codnor Park Primary School are celebrating after being given the new rating.

The school, where 85% of children are receiving pupil premium funding, was visited in July by three Ofsted inspectors who complimented the way the school is run, saying: “Ironville and Codnor Park’s motto of ‘Believe Achieve Succeed’ captures exactly what this school is about.”

During the visit, the children told the inspectors the school is ‘fun and has kind people, friends and teachers.’

Staff and students have been celebrating the news of their new rating

The Ofsted report said: “Leaders are passionate about giving every child who comes there an education that will prepare them for life. This means providing pupils with more than just the academic knowledge they need to be successful.”

Headteacher, Jane Grundy, said “I am immensely proud of what this report represents. I am so proud of all that the children and staff have achieved – they are finally getting the recognition they deserve. I would like to thank the children, parents, carers, Local Governing Body and the local community who have helped us on this journey.

“In particular, I would also like to thank SHINE Multi-Academy Trust who have supported us since March 2018 .We wouldn’t be where we are today without its guidance and, of course, I can’t thank my wonderful staff enough. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that this school has been recognised as the good school it is.”

The CEO of SHINE, Judi Leary said: “It has been a joy and a privilege to walk alongside the school on its significant journey of improvement. Whilst providing support and challenge every step of the way, we have taken much excellent practice from this amazing school to share with our other schools across SHINE.

“Trust core values of raising aspiration, taking care and celebrating uniqueness are deeply embodied at this school. We cannot wait to see what Ironville and CodnorPark achieves next!”

Alison Smedley, Deputy Headteacher added: “Being able to play a part in this remarkable achievement has been amazing. The last few years have been hard and the staff team have seen more than their fair share of personal challenge and heartache but we have worked tirelessly to create what we have today. To have this recognised by Ofsted is magical.

“Thank you to the staff, the children, the community and our Trust- who we are proud to be a part of. I consider myself very fortunate to be a leader at SHINE – and particularly working at such an amazing school as Ironville and Codnor Park.”