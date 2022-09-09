Derbyshire school could be judged ‘outstanding’ in next inspection, Ofsted says

John King Infant Academy in Pinxton was visited by Ofsted inspectors on June 8 and a report has now been published revealing the school has received a ‘good' rating.

If a school is judged to be 'good' or 'outstanding' it will be subjected to a section 8 inspection approximately every four years.

However if Ofsted find some evidence that a school would now be better than previously rated, or that standards may be declining, they will carry out a section 5 inspection where inspectors will make judgements about a schools overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

John King Infant Academy in Pinxton celebrating their recent Ofsted report

In their report, Ofsted said: “John King Infant Academy continues to be a good school. There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if the inspectors were to carry out a section 5 inspection now.

"The school’s next inspection will be a section 5 inspection."

The primary school, located on Church Street West, was previously rated ‘good’ following its last full inspection as John King Infant School in May 2013.

The new report described the school as a “powerhouse of learning” and identified a “positive energy” about the place.

It said: “Pupils enjoy their learning. They told inspectors, ‘This is the best school, and you don’t want to miss out on it.’ Pupils are proud of their school.

"They told inspectors, ‘We feel proud to go to a school named after a famous local miner.’ Pupils said that they feel safe.”

Ofsted said staff prioritise pupils’ personal and academic develop and that a “love of knowledge is at the heart of the curriculum.”

Inspectors also noted how pupils as “aspirational” with “exemplary” behaviour.

The report continued: “Pupils are polite and respectful. They work hard and care for each other. They know what is expected of them. Pupils know that staff quickly sort out any problems and that bullying is not tolerated. Pupils know and understand the school rules.”

Inspectors also identified reading as a “high priority” at the school and said there is a “consistent approach” to phonics.

Anne Ingle, headteacher of Pinxton Village Academies, of which John King Infant Academy is a part, said: “I am incredibly proud of our Ofsted report which recognised there was

enough evidence of improved performance to suggest the school could be judged outstanding if it had been a section 5 inspection.

“John King is indeed a powerhouse of learning. The children love learning and there is a positive energy that permeates the school. The children are incredible. They have a real thirst for learning and our curriculum ensures that every child knows, and remembers more.”

Jess Knighton, assistant headteacher added: “Well honestly, I cried with joy when I read the report! It’s so positive and shows the transformational change that has taken place since we joined the Flying High Trust.

“It means the world to us because we are working so hard to give our children the best start possible and one which the children of Pinxton deserve.”