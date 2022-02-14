Derbyshire private school plans jam-packed return to school trips with visits to Jersey, Austria and Spain

S. Anselm’s Preparatory School in Bakewell has an array of activities in the diary for 2022 and beyond, much to the excitement of its pupils who, like others across the UK, have seen plans curtailed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trips abroad are making a return, with a Jersey music tour and a ski trip to Austria among those planned as well as Camino experience to Spain – a parent and child challenge consisting of three days walking along the famous pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela, with time then to enjoy the city.

Pupils will also have chance to enjoy some activities closer to home, such as new a residential for Year 7’s Castle Howard’s bushcraft camp in Yorkshire; and for Year 8 the Snowdonia Adventure Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S. Anselm’s Preparatory School in Bakewell has an array of activities and trips planed for 2022 and beyond

Other dates on the busy schedule include a Crufts style S. Anselm’s Pet Show, two drama productions, a chess championship and a summer social for parents.

Mr Thompson, head at S. Anselm’s, said: “The past couple of years have been challenging for many children in the UK and many schools have had to face the disappointment of delayed and cancelled plans.

"At S. Anselm’s we wanted to put a schedule together to ensure pupils once more have a lot to embrace and look forward to. Our broad plan of activities includes much more than the whistle stop tour listed above, and we are very much looking forward to the remainder of 2022 and beyond.”