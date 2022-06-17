Derbyshire pupils put through their paces in Army skills day

The Year 10 pupils from Kirk Hallam Community Academy in Ilkeston worked together in groups and participated in a wide range of hands-on confidence-building activities.

Comprising five different sessions, the day provided students with a taste of Army teamwork and problem solving.

Each session was made up of challenging tasks designed to develop mental and physical attributes.

Year 10 students from Kirk Hallam Community Academy have been put through their paces during an army skills day

Amanda Cartwright, careers co-ordinator at Kirk Hallam Community Academy, said: “When originally alerted to the army skills event, I was really excited to explore the content and see how it would work as part of career planning at the school.

“It was evident from the start that the content would help our students to have more understanding of the world of work and to know what skills they need in order to succeed.”

The day finished with a careers presentation which was designed to contextualise the confidence-building activities within the Army workplace.

