When are the school summer holidays in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in 2022?

When will school be out for summer this year in Derbyshire?

It’s that time of year again – the school summer holidays are only just around the corner. While it’s often one of the most enjoyable times of the year, it may not be so in 2022, due to the ongoing cost of living crisis and the series of flight cancellations that have been taking place.

Please note that it’s a good idea to double check with your children’s school to confirm their half term dates, in case they have something else planned.

When do the summer holidays start?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final school term period for the 2021/22 academic year in Derbyshire began on June 6th and will conclude on July 22nd.

The summer holiday will last for six weeks as normal in Derbyshire, although this isn’t the case for every school in the country.

When do the kids go back to school in 2022?

At the end of the six week summer holidays, students will return to their studies on September 1st (which is on a Thursday). This first term will last for 37 days, before schools break up again for the first half term of the 2022/23 academic year.