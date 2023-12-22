Derbyshire bus company saves Christmas carol service threatened by Storm Pia

A Derbyshire coach company embodied the season of goodwill as they ensured a school choir got to their big Christmas performance despite the bleak midwinter winds of Storm Pia.

Every year, the pupils of Hady Primary School visit the Church of St Mary and All Saints – aka the Crooked Spire – for a carol service and it is always a big end-of-term highlight.

But with strong winds bringing down trees, blocking roads and creating chaos on Thursday, December 21, the trip was suddenly put in jeopardy as school leaders feared for the safety of 300 pupils children on the usual one-mile walk home to Hady Lane.

School business manager Rebecca Fenby said: “This year, both the school choir and the after school Pop Choir were looking forward to performing, and the year six pupils and reception pupils were all ready to deliver readings about the first Christmas and put on a nativity display.

Staff and pupils from Hady Primary School received a free Christmas chauffeur service to travel through Storm Pia. (Photo: Contributed)

“But when school leaders woke up to the howling winds this morning, they came close to having to cancel the whole event, with weeks and weeks of planning and preparation gone to waste.”

In a moment of desperation, a member of school staff put out a rather hopeful call for help on Facebook and by 7.30am Richard Slack, of Slacks Travel in Matlock, came to the rescue, despatching three coaches free of charge so everyone could get to the church and back without blowing away.

The only thing the company asked was that the children would sing on the bus so the drivers could benefit from the festive cheer.

Rebecca said: “Father Patrick Coleman spoke to those present at the service about generosity, especially at Christmas and Slacks Travel provided a living example for Hady Primary pupils and staff. We are all so thankful for it.”

Susie Burrell, whose children attend the school, was one of many to praise the company, saying: “What a lovely selfless act, very much appreciated, thank you from the Hady parents.”

A spokesperson for Slacks said: “It was our pleasure to help a school in need today. We couldn't see the carol service cancelled.”