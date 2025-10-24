Derby trio aiming to score Deaflympics glory

Three talented deaf footballers from a Derby school are set to take on the world as they prepare to represent Great Britain at the Deaflympics in Tokyo.

Isabel, Summer and Evie, all pupils at the Royal School for the Deaf Derby (RSDD), have been selected for the GB Women’s Deaf Football Squad and will fly out next month to compete on the international stage. x8g3qyt

Seventeen-year-old Evie Lake, who plays midfield and has already travelled to Italy to compete in the 2021 World Championships, said: “Being deaf doesn’t stop you from doing things that other people do. You’re just different, but you can still achieve anything you want through hard work.

“I am so proud to be a role model to the deaf community and hope this shows them that their dreams can also come true.

“My advice to younger pupils is to keep going and believe in yourself. Work hard for the future, and if you believe you can, you can get there.

“I met the Deaflympics football team when I was eight and I’ve been inspired ever since — it was the first time I’d ever seen deaf players, and it changed how I saw my own future.”

The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics will take place from 15 to 26 November, marking a historic milestone as the event celebrates its 100th anniversary. First held in Paris in 1924 under the name “International Silent Games”, with just nine participating countries, the Deaflympics have grown into a truly global celebration of deafathletes.

The 12-day event will see around 3,000 athletes from 80 countries competing in 21 sports, with the GB women’s football team among them.

From left to right - Summer Grabowski, Evie Lake and Isabel Ash

Nineteen-year-old goalkeeper Isabel Ash said: “I’ve played football from a young age, growing up with four brothers, and have represented our school and local teams.

“Deaf women’s football teams have declined, so I’m honoured to represent our country and show that this is a great, inclusive sport and hopefully inspire more women to play.

“Derby has one of the biggest deaf communities in the country, but while there are plenty of men’s teams, there are very few women’s.”

In the build-up to the games, the trio headed to Derby County Football Club for a special pitch-side interview, which was featured on Rams TV.

Fullback Summer Grabowski said: “I feel incredibly proud of myself for being selected as part of the team, as quite a few people applied and only 20 made it.

“I am mostly excited to play against America as they are known to be such a talented team, but I think we have a good chance against them this year.”

All three girls are also passionate about futsal — a faster-paced version of football that is inclusive and played on a smaller pitch by teams of five.

The trio have been travelling across the country for training sessions with their squad, including stops in Doncaster, Leicester and Manchester but most sessions have been in Bolton, where they’ve had access to excellent facilities to prepare for Tokyo.

Unlike Olympic athletes, Deaflympics competitors receive limited funding and are working hard to raise around £140,000 collectively to cover the costs of competing.

Each of the girls is raising £3,200 through sponsorships, raffles, and other community activities to help make their dream a reality.

Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson raised the issue in Parliament in March, highlighting the need to encourage greater participation and sponsorship for deaf sports at every level.

Congratulating the local athletes, Catherine Atkinson MP said: “Evie, Isabel and Summer are doing our city and our country proud by representing Team GB at the Deaflympics in Tokyo.

“These young role models are proof of what happens when talent is matched with opportunity.

“Their success underlines why inclusion in sport matters, and why I’ll keep working with the Government and our amazing local charities and partners - like the Royal School for the Deaf - to make sure Derby leads the way in opening up opportunities for every young person to succeed.”

Head teacher at RSDD Paul Burrows, said: “We are incredibly proud of Isabel, Summer and Evie, their achievement is truly remarkable.

“They’ve shown such commitment, determination and passion, and they’re an inspiration to our whole school community.

“To see our pupils representing Great Britain on the world stage is something very special, and we’ll all be cheering them on from Derby.”