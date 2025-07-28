‘Dedicated & caring staff’ proud to share latest School Inspection Report

Climbing to the top.

Staff and pupils at Elton Church of England Primary School are breaking up for the summer with a big smile on their faces. It’s been a busy time for the school and a recent SIAMS Inspection has given the school a special ending to this school year.

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican & Methodist Schools praised the ‘small school with a big heart.’ The village school, near Matlock, was inspected in June this year and the Inspector found it ‘welcoming, accepting and inclusive.’

The report explained how ‘The Christian vision ‘to give you a future and a hope’ drives leaders’ actions … The vision is deeply woven into school life … The core Christian values of kindness, determination and respect shape daily interaction … and creates a happy and safe environment in which to learn and grow.’

The curriculum was described as ‘carefully crafted … there is ambition for each child … and tailored support.’ The Inspector noted how ‘A culture of inclusion and equality fosters a love of learning and a sense of belonging. Adults and pupils value the nurturing, family feeling that the school creates.’ She also explains how ‘Pupils who have SEND are effectively supported … these pupils achieve personal milestones. Each and every success is celebrated, which is a significant feature of the school.’

Enjoying the shade at a special tree.

Forest school is described by the report as ‘an important part of the Elton experience … these experiences enhance their spiritual flourishing.’ The PSHE (Personal, Social, Health & Economic) curriculum, along with the RE (Religious Education) lessons, ‘equip pupils with a firm understanding of what is right and wrong … pupils are able to disagree well … recognise the importance of understanding their own beliefs and develop a respect for the views of others.’

The Inspector found that ‘Staff are dedicated and caring … they value pupils and take time to know and understand them. Pupils appreciate that they are special, heard and respected … trusting staff in school … Parents and carers are incredibly appreciative … Elton school has a unique impact on the lives that it touches.’

The Headteacher, Oona Gilbertson said, “I am very pleased that the Inspectors recognised the impact of the shared vision and values throughout the school, as well as how well the children were able to talk about how they feel and, as a consequence of our carefully crafted curriculum, that they are enabled to flourish.”

Following the visit pupils and staff made the most of the recent fine weather and set off on a Wellbeing Walk. After a bit of a climb they took time to shelter, pause and reflect near a special tree. At the summit they took in the tremendous views and also caught a glimpse of the RAF passing by.

Making the most of the peaceful surroundings.

It’s been a great end to a successful year!

Details of the full report can be found on the school's website. To see what we get up to at school please take a look at our X (previously Twitter) feed - @elton_school