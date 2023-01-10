Council submits plans to construct new building at Derbyshire secondary school

Plans for the block indicate that it will contain four classrooms, positioned around a central lobby. It will also include pupil toilets – with an accessible toilet facility also part of the development.

The new building will incorporate a cleaner’s store and plant room, along with a covered external canopy and integrated landscape scheme with perimeter paths, shrub and tree planting.

The application states that this development is unlikely to have a significant environmental impact on the area – with Derbyshire County Council resolving that no Environmental Impact Assessment is required for their proposals.

Four new classrooms will be built as part of the proposals.

Bolsover District Council’s Joint Environmental Health Service has highlighted that, as the site was identified as a high-risk development area, a coal mining risk assessment should be provided as part of DCC’s plans.

According to Bolsover District Council’s website, the application is currently in progress – with no estimated date for a decision to be reached.