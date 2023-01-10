Rob Donnelly outside his terraced property at Matlock Spa.

Lettings agent Charles Bartlett, who handles rentals at new housing and apartment development Matlock Spa which overlooks the Georgian town of Matlock, said: “With so many people chasing a decreasing supply of rental homes in major towns and cities, we have seen the emergence of the lifestyle renter who is happy to commute back to the city while choosing a home which offers a more desirable work/life balance and living environment. The hybrid working model adopted by many city employers, has meant that people can now look for a rental home in more rural areas."

Matlock was highlighted in a recent study by Analysts Placemake.io and Visitor Insights which showed that there had been a 32% increase in high street footfall in the Derbyshire Dales town as a result of working from home.

Surrounded by the Peak District’s outstanding natural beauty, Matlock’s shops, cafes, bars, independent craft businesses, good shops and leisure facilities make it a popular place to live. Commuters from Matlock can reach Derby in less than 40 minutes, Manchester in 90 minutes and London in less than three hours.

Rob Donnelly inside his home at Matlock Spa.

Robert Donnelly, a 33-year-old pharmaceutical consultant, moved from south-east London for a new role in the north-west. He decided to rent for the short term and moved into a three-bedroom terraced house at Matlock Spa.

He said: "I moved to Matlock as it was well positioned for my new job between Cheshire and Leeds. It's a town with good facilities, shops, bars and restaurants yet it is a stone's throw from the Peaks and beautiful countryside. I was very impressed with the architecture of the properties and the location is great. Compared to other rental properties I viewed in the area, it was significantly superior in location, size, specification and amenities.

"I love the open plan downstairs kitchen and living area – I enjoy cooking and hosting dinners etc and the space is great for that. The views out of the front windows are very impressive and the car port is very useful. I also like the high ceilings throughout the property which gives it a light and airy feel. I have decided to rent for the next year or so but then I would definitely consider buying at Matlock Spa. As well as travelling to my offices in Knutsford and Leeds, I also work from home, and I have converted the smaller bedroom into an office to do so in comfort. I have easy access to the M1 as well as a spectacular drive across the Peak District.”

Charles Bartlett said: “At Matlock Spa, there is a collection of high quality homes to rent, as well as purchase, which far exceed the standards of many city rental properties.”

Morningside Walk, Matlock Spa enjoys views of the countryside (photo: Jon Cruttenden Photography)