Chesterfield young people’s mental health help pilot to be expanded
A young people's mental-health scheme piloted in Chesterfield is to be expanded to schools and colleges throughout the county.
Derbyshire County Council has approved £75k funding to extend the Snapp-It project at 50 colleges and schools from the start of September in an effort to tackle mental health problems among young people.
The engagement project specifically targets those aged 15 to 19, offering face-to-face sessions addressing the importance of improving and maintaining personal wellbeing and raising awareness around mental health in general.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Chesterfield young people’s mental health help pilot to be expanded
-
2
Dad slams Derbyshire County Council delays as authority ordered to pay him over £11,000 after complaint about son’s special educational needs plan
-
3
Staveley school still ‘requires improvement’ after converting to academy, Ofsted inspectors say
-
4
The Derbyshire schools visited by Ofsted inspectors since the start of 2022 and their ratings
-
5
Here’s 17 famous people who went to school in Derbyshire
They will also be offered one of either a wristband, lanyard, smart card or phone badge, displaying a QR Code, which when scanned grants instant, 24/7 access to the Snapp-It app offering mental health support information.
A report into the scheme states: "Young people in Derbyshire have been identified as a group at higher risk of mental, emotional, sexual and physical ill health, with incidents of self-harm being reported at between 15-20,000 a year.
"It is evidenced that 50 per cent of all adult mental health problems start in teenage years in people as young as 14 years old."
The project builds upon a scheme successfully piloted at six schools in Chesterfield, Erewash and High Peak last year during which 476 pupils received face-to-face engagement and emotional wellbeing support and 730 new users to the app were recorded.
The overall effectiveness of the scheme will be assessed at six and 12 months.
YoungMinds are a mental health charity for children, young people and their parents, making sure all young people can get the mental health support they need. If you need support, visit: https://www.youngminds.org.uk/