Detailed designs for £10m Chesterfield town centre revitalisation drawn up following consultation

Chesterfield Borough Council invited residents to have their say on proposals for the multimillion pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield (RHOC) master plan, featuring ideas such as the pedestrianisation of Corporation Street to form a tree-lined gateway to the town, and the reconfiguration of the marketplace to allow for outdoor events such as live music and cinema screenings.

The authority says the majority of those who took part in the six-week consultation approved of the draft plans.

Chesterfield town centre regeneration plans - Corporation Street.

A council spokesman said: “We’re moving into the next phase of designs and will be sharing more detailed designs in the future, we expect these to be early next year with the aim of starting on site as planned in early 2024.”

The authority has budgeted £10.28m for the scheme, which also features plans for the inclusion of planting and street furniture to improve the overall flow of the town centre.

A major aspect of the the town’s revitalisation is the renovation of George Stephenson Memorial Hall to create a modern theatre, museum and cafe space, which is expected to cost an additional £17m.

As part of the redevelopment of the landmark building, both Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate theatre have closed their doors to allow work to get started.