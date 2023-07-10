News you can trust since 1855
Evie, Hayley, Rebecca and Natasha at Tupton Hall School PromEvie, Hayley, Rebecca and Natasha at Tupton Hall School Prom
Evie, Hayley, Rebecca and Natasha at Tupton Hall School Prom

Chesterfield students enjoy end of term celebrations at Tupton Hall School Prom

Students enjoyed a glamorous night out to mark the end of the school year, when Tupton Hall School held its prom night event.
By Brian Eyre
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Youngsters from Year 11 at the school pulled out all the stops to look their very best for the party, which was held at Ringwood Hall in Brimington.

MORE PROM PHOTOS: 50 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years including Brookfield, Tibshelf, and Tupton Hall

The Tupton Hall School Prom event took place at Ringwood Hall

1. Tupton Hall School Prom

The Tupton Hall School Prom event took place at Ringwood Hall Photo: Brian Eyre

Nicola Sas, Ella Elton and Lola Ready at the Tupton Hall School Prom

2. Tupton Hall School Prom

Nicola Sas, Ella Elton and Lola Ready at the Tupton Hall School Prom Photo: Brian Eyre

Jolie Brett, Iris Plant and Fleur Turner at Tupton Hall School Prom

3. Tupton Hall School Prom

Jolie Brett, Iris Plant and Fleur Turner at Tupton Hall School Prom Photo: Brian Eyre

Ebony, Mila and Ruby at the Tupton Hall School Prom

4. Tupton Hall School Prom

Ebony, Mila and Ruby at the Tupton Hall School Prom Photo: Brian Eyre

