Chesterfield students enjoy end of term celebrations at Tupton Hall School Prom
Students enjoyed a glamorous night out to mark the end of the school year, when Tupton Hall School held its prom night event.
By Brian Eyre
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST
Youngsters from Year 11 at the school pulled out all the stops to look their very best for the party, which was held at Ringwood Hall in Brimington.
