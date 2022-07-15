Chesterfield schools set to remain open next week - despite red weather warning due to heatwave

Schools in Derbyshire are continuing as normal despite most of the country basking in "well above average" heat, reaching high 30s C and exceeding 40 C in some places.

The first ever red warning for exceptional heat has been issued by the Met Office alongside health warnings for people in England and Wales. The temperatures in Derbyshire will reach 34 C on Monday and up to 37 C on Tuesday.

Hady Primary, Hasland Junior School, Duckmanton Primary, Old Hall Junior School, Outwood Academy Newbold, Brockwell Junior School, Abercombie Primary, Brimington Junior School and Brookfield Community School all said they will continue with the classes.

Spokesperson for Brockwell Junior School said: “We will introduce special measures during the heatwave. We will not go outside, there will be loads of breaks. Clothes will be more sensible, we will provide more water. We have also moved the leaver’s assembly to later in the week. And if parents want to pick up their children from school on Monday and Tuesday, they will be allowed to do so.”

Sarah Royal, PR and Press Manager at Outwood Academy in Newbold, Chesterfield, added: "The academy will remain open next week, however, due to the rising temperatures we have made some adjustments to our uniform policy; we are giving students the option of attending in their PE kit.

"If a student chooses to wear academy uniform instead, blazers, ties and tights will be optional. We encourage all students to bring a bottle from home that can be refilled during the day to keep them hydrated. We also advise students to wear sun protection and suggest that they may wish to bring a cap to walk home in."

Mr Hirst, headteacher at Brookfield Community School issued a statement about special measures for the heatwave too.

Students at his school don’t need to wear a blazer or tie and can wear black socks instead of tights. They are also expected to wear sun cream and are encouraged to bring reusable bottles which can be refilled at the water fountains.

All staff have been made aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Windows in classrooms and corridors will be opened early in the morning to ensure some cooling ventilation and all classroom doors will be kept open to promote ventilation. Lessons in ‘E Block’ will be moved to other classrooms due to the heat associated with this building.