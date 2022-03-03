Ofsted monitoring visit finds Chesterfield school is ‘taking effective action’ after requires improvement rating

Whittington Green School, in Old Whittington, was given a ‘requires improvement rating during its last full inspection in 2019, with inspectors citing one reason for the low grade being that the “provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is not good enough”.

But, in a recent monitoring visit by an Ofsted inspector, it was indicated that the school is making improvements to be upgraded to a ‘good’ rating.

Published in February, the report found that senior leaders are “taking decisive steps to improve the quality of education” and that “new leaders are improving the provision for pupils with SEND.”

In a letter to headteacher Tracey Burnside, the inspector said: "Leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action in order for the school to become a good school."

The report recognised that the the school’s roll has grown significantly and that more specialist teaching and support staff have been appointed as a result.

“You have separated the responsibility for the provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and safeguarding into two distinct roles,” it said.

"In September 2021, a new coordinator and a new deputy coordinator for the provision for pupils with SEND were appointed. At the same time, a member of the senior leadership team took over responsibility for safeguarding.”

The improvement plan was described as focusing on the “right priorities” and senior leaders “have prioritised teachers’ training and development.”

Subject leaders “make sure their plans are ambitious” and teachers “break the knowledge down into manageable chunks” which helps pupils remember what they are learning.

The report added: “Teachers check what pupils know and correct errors or misconceptions promptly. Pupils revisit their learning when they make mistakes to ensure that they understand.

"Most pupils take pride in their work. However, not all work in pupils’ books is well presented and spelling is not corrected consistently.”

Accepting that provision is improving for SEND pupils, the inspector added that some do not complete work fully and “have gaps in their knowledge.”

And, although there has been an increased focus on the imporantance of reading, many older pupils “do not read regularly”.

Whittington Green School has been contacted for comment.