Chesterfield school replies following councillor’s appeal as toilets rules petition gets 600 signatures

Netherthorpe School in Staveley introduced a new toilet policy following antisocial behaviour by a group of students last year, causing £3,000 worth of damage.

At the beginning of the school year, parents received an email explaining toilet rules.

According to the email, students are allowed to use toilets during the breaks, but during lessons, they are only allowed to go to the toilet if permission is granted by the teacher. Only the toilets in the PE area are opened during the lessons – as they are monitored by a member or staff at all times to prevent further damage.

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes, Labour councillor for Staveley Division has called the restrictions ‘worrying’.

But students and parents have complained about the new rules. Some girls shared that it was embarrassing for them to share that they were on their period in the classroom to get access to the toilets.

One mothers said her daughter with special needs had to ask to go to the toilet several times before being allowed to use the facilities – despite a letter from a GP.

One of the students has started a petition to lift the restrictions and it has had 600 signatures in a week.

In response to the comment by Cllr Hayes and the petition, headteacher Helen McVicar encouraged parents and pupils to raise any toilrt access issues with the school individually.

Cllr Hayes told Derbyshire Times: "Whilst I sympathise with the academy following the reported damage to its toilet facilities, I feel strongly that everyone, especially girls and those with special medical needs and disabilities, should have access to toilet facilities as and when needed.

"Lack of facilities is extremely worrying for girls during menstruation; it distracts them from their studies and can lead to isolation and embarrassment. It is unfair that the anti-social behaviour of a few should lead to the punishment of the many. I hope that the school will be able to look at ways of ‘policing’ the toilet facilities that also protects the rights and dignity of all its pupils."

In response to the comment by Cllr Hayes and the petition, headteacher Helen McVicar said: “I feel that it is important to clarify that access to toilets has not changed from previous years. The only difference is that, during lesson time, students are asked to use toilets in a specific area of school so we can monitor these areas to safeguard students. Every decision we make at Netherthorpe School is done so with the interests of the children in mind.

“We will continue to review this to ensure access is not restricted. We have not received negative feedback from families of pupils here at Netherthorpe School. In fact, many have said that they understand and appreciate the new system. Where concerns were raised, the school communicated with these families directly to resolve the issue.