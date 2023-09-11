Watch more videos on Shots!

As the new academic year started, Netherthorpe School in Staveley introduced the new policy – following antisocial behaviour by a group of students last year.

The school says pupils can still freely use the toilets during social times and can access them during lessons if permission is granted.

Head teacher Helen McVicar said: “In response to student voice, and following a spate of anti-social behaviour leading to damage totalling over £3,000 in the toilets last year, the school have implemented a new system in school to support all students in feeling safe.

“During social times, our students have access to all toilets across the school. During lesson times, this has been restricted and students have been asked to use the toilet area in PE which is supervised throughout the day.”

But Natalie Askew, mum of one of the students at the school, was left angry after her daughter was denied access to the toilet despite of letters from GP explaining her condition and special needs.

Natalie added: “My daughter is autistic and has ECHP in place. I have had several meetings with the school and letters from GP about her needing access to the toilet when she needs it.

"Only last Wednesday, I had a meeting with the school and I was assured there will be no problems with my daughter using the toilet when she needs to. Yet the next day my daughter was refused to go to the toilet – and the same happened the day after, on Friday.

“On Friday she was told she can use the toilet but when she got there, the toilet was blocked. The teacher who was guarding the toilet told her ‘no, move’ when she tried to explain she has special needs and is allowed to use the toilets during the lessons. She messaged me several times on Thursday and Friday, drastically upset saying ‘mum I can’t use the toilet, I’m not allowed.’ She was finally allowed to use the toilet after she told the teacher in the toilet that they were breaching the Equality Act. She had to come back home earlier because of it on Friday.

“And it is not just my daughter that this has happened to. It’s disgusting what they are doing.

"When I spoke to Equality Advisory Service about it they said the school is discriminating my daughter and breaching Equality Advisory Act. If nothing changes I will take this further and issue official complaint against the school.

"What is really disappointing is that they sent an email to parents saying students can use the toilets when needed, but behind the closed doors they treat every one of them awful and don’t allow them to go.”

Following the complaints, Helen McVicar, the headteacher at Netherthorpe School, said the school have implemented the new toilet system to support all students in feeling safe.

Following concerns raised by other pupils and parents, student Ben Dover, launched a petition to re-open the toilets which had over 200 signatures in just a few days.

Ben said: “School life is supposed to be an environment where students can grow, learn, and thrive. However, with the recent limitations imposed on our access to toilets, it feels as if we are being treated like prisoners rather than individuals with basic needs. The constant fear of not being able to use the restroom when necessary has created an atmosphere of discomfort and anxiety among students.”

Mrs McVicar added the policy had ‘evoked a strong response across some of the school community’ but all students still have the facility to go to the toilet during lesson time if they need to.

She added: “This area is managed by a member of staff for safeguarding purposes. This allows us to identify any issues/patterns which may help us recognise any difficulties your child may be having in school. The member of duty staff will be based in the corridor outside the toilet areas.

“We will continue to promote that students attend the toilet during social times to minimise the disruption on their learning, but we appreciate that there are times when exceptions need to be made.

“There have been no restrictions to students attending the toilet in school and all toilets are reopened during social times.

“There is no NEU investigation at the school and whilst we can’t comment on individual cases, we strive to do our best to accommodate the needs of all of students here at Netherthorpe School and we’re sorry that this parent is unhappy with the situation regarding her daughter. The school promotes parental partnerships and will continue to work with this parent when concerns are raised.

“We regret having to restrict access to the toilets, but such was the severity of damage caused to the facilities last year we felt we had no choice to prevent further damage and protect all users by putting in place a new toilet strategy.