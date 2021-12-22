Chesterfield school receives prestigious sports quality mark

Palterton Primary School pupils pictured alongside Mr Whittaker, PE lead, and headteacher Mrs Horsley with the AfPE quality mark award

Children and staff at Palterton Primary School recently found out they had been awarded the afPE Quality Mark, putting them among only a handful of schools in Derbyshire to be awarded this.

The afPE Quality Mark is a prestigious award that evidences the strength and quality of physical education, school sport and physical activity within a school.

It raises their profile of the subject of the school, both locally and nationally, and promotes the outstanding work that is being undertaken by staff on a daily basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Palterton-based school was awarded the mark at ‘distinction’ level, with validators noting how almost all children demonstrate confidence, resilience, teamwork and leadership skills which “permeates their attitude to learning”.

Giving their reasons for the award, validators also said the Physical Education, School Sport and Physical Activity (PESSPA) provision both internally and externally at Palterton Primary School is “quite phenomenal” and that when expressing their opinion of what the school gives to them, many said they do not want to leave.

They described the school’s extra-curricular provision as “outstanding” and said that support from the parents, community and other professionals “exemplifies how much the quality of provision impacts on the children.”

They added: “The headteacher gives over and above that required because she is an advocate of what PESSPA can contribute to the development of the whole child and its impact on the school.”

Palterton Primary School will keep the afPE Quality Mark for three years upon which it will be due for renewal.