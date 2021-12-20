Chesterfield pupils raise more than £12,000 after braving the shave in support of school friend

The group of Outwood Academy Hasland Hall pupils have now raised more than £12,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust

Liam Gibbins, 13, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma around four weeks ago and has been receiving chemotherapy treatment.

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Times revealed that 10 of his classmates had chosen to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust after realising Liam may lose his hair.

Now just weeks after bravely shaving their heads the boys, who are all Year 9 pupils at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall (OAHH), have raised a total of £11,360.81 in online donations – with more funds donated directly to the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils Jake Ford, Finley Moore and Asa Hopkins pictured going first for the headshave from Rock Paper scissor staff, Lauren Turner, Leslie Dillingham and Emma Hodgkiss, on December 6

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Year 9 Learning Manager, Carolyn Hardwick, said: “The boys have raised over £12,000 so far. It’s been amazing! We all appeared on BBC breakfast via zoom on Tuesday morning then ITV calendar came in on Tuesday afternoon. It’s gone bonkers! They’re also in The Week Junior magazine this weekend.

“Thank you for covering this first and putting them in the public eye.

“Liam went home Thursday after his second, and hopefully final, bout of chemotherapy. Emma [Liam’s mum] said it’s lovely to have him home and in his own bed.

"She’s over the moon with the amount the boys have raised. Liams brother Lewis, who is in Year 11 at OAHH, has also shaved his head. Liam and Emma watched the BBC breakfast interview and Emma said it raised a smile to their faces.

“We have had donations from all over the world, and people are still sending cheques to the school for Teenage Cancer Trust. We would like to thank everyone for their fabulous support with our challenge to raise as much as we back for this fantastic charity in Liams name.”

The fundraising head shave took place on December 6 with the help of Hasland-based hairdressers Les Dillingham, Emma Hadgkiss and Lauren Turner, of Rock Paper Scissors.

Other Year 9 pupils joined were on hand to cheer the boys on as they braved the shave, which was broadcast into other classrooms around the school.