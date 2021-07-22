Chesterfield pupils plant 30 trees to help bring wildlife to school grounds

Pupils at Poolsbrook Primary Academy have planted 30 trees on their school grounds following a successful request to The Woodland Trust.

Pastoral manager Nicola Cross said the school was grateful for the donation, which forms part of plans to bring more wildlife into school grounds and develop its outdoor learning facilities

She added: “I have recently been lucky enough to attend Forest School training with a view to having our own Forest School at Poolsbrook to start in September 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Poolsbrook Primary Academy have planted 30 trees and will also help to nurture and protect the saplings as they grow

“To help toward this new venture we started to develop our designated area on site into a Forest School area for all children to access.

"I applied to the Woodland Trust for a tree donation, and we were delighted when they offered the school 30 trees in total, a mixture of Rowan, Silver Birch and Cherry trees.”

“We hope that children will develop a sense of responsibility for the trees. Furthermore, as plans take shape, we know that children will have the opportunity to gain confidence and resilience and learn about nature through the Forest School programme.”

“It is an incredible opportunity for the children of Poolsbrook to have access to child led learning, in a safe outdoor environment. It will promote children’s confidence and resilience and promote social and emotional skills that they can take with them through life. We are all looking forward to the benefits and we are all very excited to be a part of it!”