Chesterfield primary school has Ofsted rating downgraded to ‘requires improvement’

Arkwright Primary School received the rating after a visit by the education watchdog on May 10 and 11.

Despite being deemed ‘good’ on two key aspects, Ofsted found the quality of education, leadership and management, early years provision – and therefore ‘overall effectiveness’ –all ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors described the behaviour of pupils as ‘positive’ and said they are looked after well, but highlighted how ‘parts of the curriculum are not yet well planned and sequenced’ so pupils ‘do not receive a good quality of education’.

Their report said: “Parts of the curriculum, including mathematics and personal, social and health education (PSHE), are well planned and sequenced.

"However, some subjects are not. In too many subjects, the curriculum does not make clear how pupils will build their knowledge incrementally over time.

"As a result, pupils’ acquisition of the knowledge they are expected to learn across the curriculum is inconsistent.”

Inspectors also noted how pupils, parents and carers hold the school in ‘high regard’ but said that some aspects of leadership are not yet strong.

They added: “For instance, the quality of education provided is not yet good. Also, leaders do not have a detailed enough understanding of trends in pupils’ behaviour and exclusions.

"While these are recorded, incidents are not routinely evaluated for patterns over time as a means to identify and prevent triggers of poor behaviour.”

Headteacher Sally Ann Seward said: “Ofsted inspectors found many strengths in key inspection areas, including pupil’s behaviour and attitudes and personal development both being rated Good.

“Inspectors also found that parents and pupils hold our school in high regard, pupils are nurtured, get the support they need, feel safe and that bullying is rare and dealt with swiftly and effectively.

“The inspection found maths, reading and PSHE lessons are well planned and children work hard. Reading and phonics were singled out for praise as being consistently well taught across the school.

“Some other subject areas were found to need development in terms of planning and sequencing.

"We fully accept this and the whole school team is working together on those areas highlighted for improvement whilst continuing to provide a safe and happy environment for our pupils to learn, develop and flourish.”