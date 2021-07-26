Chesterfield man aims to duplicate multi-academy trust’s success for Derbyshire schools in new role

Steve Varnam has been appointed as Director of Quality Assurance and School Improvement by The Flying High Trust for its growing number of Derbyshire primary schools.

The Flying High Partnership is a primary multi-academy Trust which has a proven track record seeing 100 per cent improved or maintained Ofsted outcomes in schools who join.

Following its success in Nottinghamshire, the Trust now wants to bring the same high standards to its schools in Derbyshire.

Steve Varnum (pictured centre) has been appointed to The Flying High Trust role of Director of Quality Assurance and School Improvement for its growing number of Derbyshire primary schools

Steve said: “During my career I have had the privilege of seeing the Flying High Trust in action whilst working in a different part of the education sector.

“They put children front and centre of their decision-making processes and have a genuine passion to make every day count for every pupil.

"The desire to make all schools in the trust the best in the universe is unshakable and so this appointment is very exciting for me. It reflects my own vision for children’s education.”

He added: “I was raised in a deprived area of Nottinghamshire, and I loved my primary education. I felt really cared for and loved by my teachers. However, it wasn’t until I went to secondary school that I realised that I hadn’t received the best quality education.

"I had friends who knew and understood far more than I did. I didn’t like that feeling and I didn’t want another child to feel like that. I vowed to myself to become a teacher from that point forwards, and make sure that every child has the chance to enjoy their education, but also gain the knowledge they need to be as successful as anyone else.”

Currently The Flying High Trust has eight Derbyshire schools including Poolsbrook Primary Academy and Whitecotes Primary Academy in Chesterfield, and will soon be welcoming Hollingwood Primary School to the family.

Paul Goodman, Deputy CEO of The Flying High Trust, said: “Steve’s appointment is good news for our Derbyshire schools. His passion and commitment for educating children matches our own, and we know he will be pivotal in helping schools to be the best they can be.”