Tupton Hall head of school Andrew Knowles said after speaking with the child in question and their parent the school was “satisfied that the claims were “false”.

Mr Knowles’ statement comes after Derbyshire Times was contacted by several parents this week about the alleged incident, said to have happened on Tuesday (April 30).

Speaking to Derbyshire Times today, Mr Knowles said students’ welfare was the “top priority” at Tupton Hall School.

He said: “We were made aware of a claim that a student was unable to get to the toilet in time during a lesson.

"We immediately made our own enquiries, spoke to the parent and child, and are satisfied that this claim was false.”

Last month Councillor Ross Shipman met with the school following complaints from parents who said their children weren’t allowed to access toilets during the lessons.

Parents also took to social media to air their views on the contentious issue.

Valentina Mikhailovna commented: “That is a widely spread and adopted policy in the majority of schools now - not to let go for toilet break during the class time.

"That is ridiculous and quite damaging , especially for teenage girls on the period.”

Confirming the school’s stance on toilet use during lessons again today (Friday), Mr Knowles told Derbyshire Times students “continue” to have access to toilets in lesson times.

He added: “We have been very pleased with our students’ mature and sensible approach to the increased access to toilets in terms of times and number of toilet facilities.