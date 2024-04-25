Chesterfield school confirms toilet policy – after parents call lesson ban ‘ridiculous and damaging’
Toilets remain open during the lessons – but pupils are encouraged to use them during breaks, says the school.
Headteacher Andrew Knowles told the Derbyshire Times: “School toilets remain open for student use throughout the school day. We have been encouraging our students to get into the habit of using toilets during the breaks between lessons and tutor times to avoid lost learning time in lessons. To allow for this we have opened up more toilet facilities for our students.
“We have been very pleased with our students’ mature and sensible response to this approach. They are using toilets more frequently at lesson change-over times as well as at breaks and lunchtimes. Students continue to have access to toilets in lesson times when needed.”
This comes after Councillor Ross Shipman met with the school last week following complaints from parents – who said their children weren’t allowed to access toilets during the lessons.
Many parents took to social media to express their frustrations.
Charlotte Elizabeth Goodman said: “I think Mr Knowles did that at Parkside too when he was there. I didn't go down well with the parents there either.”
Jane Robinson added: “Schools seem to be places where students are being micromanaged to the nth degree and having expectations placed upon them far beyond what would be expected of them in the world of work and beyond.
“There are sanctions handed out willy nilly for minor transgressions besides. Little wonder that there is a huge increase in anxiety and mental health conditions amongst children and young people when they spend upwards of thirty hours a week under a regime far harsher than you would find in prison.”
Carla Blore added: “I’m on about taking my child out and homeschooling because of her anxiety and it’s now affecting her mental health.”
Valentina Mikhailovna commented: “That is a widely spread and adopted policy in the majority of schools now - not to let go for toilet break during the class time. That is ridiculous and quite damaging , especially for teenage girls on the period.”
