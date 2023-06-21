‘Careers Made in Chesterfield’ is a scheme that has resulted in 14 high-quality placements for young people to learn about the property and construction sector.

This comes after a host of local businesses participated in workshops at Parkside Community School to showcase the range of careers available within the industry. In total 20 professionals from 11 local businesses have helped deliver the programme to 110 year 10 students.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth commented: “Working with local businesses to deliver the Careers Made in Chesterfield pilot demonstrates how direct engagement with students can spark their interest in different career paths.

A student at the Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Skills & Employability Conference

“Helping young people learn more about the skills they need and the options available to them is key to ensuring that we can provide secure high quality jobs in Chesterfield and that they can plan for a great future in our borough.”

Ben Riggott, headteacher at Parkside School added: “The Careers Made in Chesterfield pilot represented a step change in creating sustained connections between our Year 10 students and some great local companies.

“This model is fantastic for several reasons. Perhaps most importantly, students build relationships with employers across the programme, which in turn enhances their confidence and the likely outcomes of work experience.

Fourteen students will now take on placements over the summer period whilst the Construction Skills Hub, in Mastin Moor, will welcome learners later this year in an attempt to address the ‘increasing skills shortage’ within Chesterfield.

The hub, funded through the Staveley Town Deal, provides a practical platform for construction training on a live site. It is hoped the hub will be bale to provide training and experience for more than 5,000 learners over the next 10 years.