News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Derbyshire child murderer Michael Harrison will NOT have sentence increased

Michael Harrison, who beat his 11-year-old son to death and refused to say why, will not have his murder sentence increased.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:47 BST- 2 min read
Michael Harrison has been jailed for a minimum of 21 and a half years after brutally murdering his sonMichael Harrison has been jailed for a minimum of 21 and a half years after brutally murdering his son
Michael Harrison has been jailed for a minimum of 21 and a half years after brutally murdering his son

Harrison, 41, was last month jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and 6 months after being convicted of the brutal murder of his undernourished son Mikey Harrison.

The sentence had been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for review under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme but, upon review, was not sent to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At trial, jurors heard how Mikey was ferociously beaten at his home address in Heanor, on June 18 of last year, to the extent that the young boy sustained a bleed to his liver. His dad, Michael, has never revealed the reason behind the murder.

READ THIS: CCTV shows Derbyshire killer dad’s movements as he tried to make son’s fatal injuries appear accidental

Most Popular

READ THIS: Michael Harrison jailed for 21-and-a-half years for the murder of his 11-year-old son

Four hours later, and with his son in increasing pain, Harrison drove the boy to Shipley Country Park where he called 999 from his van and concocted a story that Mikey had sustained the injuries after falling from a tree.

He was jailed on Thursday, May 18, and appeared in the dock wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FAMILY’ on the front.

After being sentenced, he pointed towards members of the media and said: "I will always love my family no matter what you lot say. Put whatever version you like.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported, Judge Smith told Harrison: "You hit and punched him many times and one of the punches was so hard that you lacerated his liver – the eventual cause of his death.

"Rather than face up to what you did you made a call to the ambulance service to report that Mikey had fallen from a tree. The best efforts of doctors were not enough.”

The court heard that Mikey, who weighed just three stones and 11 pounds, went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 2.39pm on June 18 last year – five hours after the attack.

His dad would subsequently claim the injuries were sustained when Mikey ‘feel from a tree’ during a game of hide and seek. This account was dismissed as pure fiction and when police visited the home address on June 21 they found the place had been ‘stripped and cleaned’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Attorney General’s Office has been approached for comment.