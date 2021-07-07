Can you spot anyone you know in these retro Chesterfield nursery photos from the noughties?

Take a look through these pictures taken by our Derbyshire Times photographers to see smiling faces of toddlers at nursery.

If you want more retro content and pictures from yesteryear, have a look at these amazing photos showing changing face of Chesterfield down the years or these incredible images of long-lost local pubs.

Support your DT by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to find out more and to subscribe.

1. Little Chatterbox nursery award Little Chatterbox nursery award back l to r Jane Bunce, Madeline Hollis, Lynne Delaney,front Finlay Stott,Libby Guy Photo: Terry Walden Buy photo

2. Bolsover nursery Bolsover nursery mini-world cup. L-R, Jake Hewitt, Troy Tomlin, Lucy Green Photo: BERNARD JONES Buy photo

3. William Rhodes nursery nativity William Rhodes nursery nativity l to r Kyle Long,Emma Wright-Prescott Photo: Terry Walden Buy photo

4. Sunshine nursery Pennies for Pudsey. SCH66151 Sunshine nursery Joshua Edwards,Ella Sheldon,Beth Rippin. Pennies for Pudsey. Photo: RKH Buy photo