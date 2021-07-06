Ian Walker, of St Augustines Mount, Chesterfield, has posted on social media photos of pubs, off-licences and hotels which were owned by Scarsdale Brewery.

Some have long since gone, others have been rebranded, several continue with the names they had back in the Fifties.

Scarsdale Brewery ran from 1840 to 1959 and had 52 pubs, off-licences and hotels in Chesterfield and beyond. The brewery operated licensed premises in various places including Sheffield, Worksop, Killamarsh, Dronfield, Clowne, Staveley, Clay Cross and South Normanton.

Ian wrote on the Old Chesterfield pics site on Facebook: “In 1958 Major Birkin, owner of Scarsdale Brewery, thought of selling the company and ordered that photos of all the company’s assets be taken. My father was the brewery’s chief clerk at the time and for years copies of these photos have been stored at my mother’s house.”

Ian’s dad worked at Scarsdale Brewery for almost 20 years and was followed into the industry by his son who worked his way up to being sales director for Scottish and Newcastle plc.

Last year Ian published his first novel ‘If Only They Could Talk’ which is set in Chesterfield, loosely based on Scarsdale Brewery of the 40s and 50s and is available to buy on Amazon.

1. Whittington Moor, Chesterfield Ian Walker writes: "For all you fans of the Derby Tup. Here's what it used to look like in 1958 when it was a Scarsdale Brewery pub called the Brunwick Hotel." Paul Clark comments: "Still has the 'Brunswick Hotel' windows on the Shaw Street side."

2. New Whittington, Chesterfield Ronald Edward Godber was the licensee of The Star Inn, New Whittington, when this photo was taken in 1958.

3. Walton, Chesterfield Ian Walker was brought up in one of two houses which were built for Scarsdale Brewery workers adjacent to the Walton Hotel. His first novel refers to the George Stephenson pub which he based on Walton Hotel.

4. Whittington, Chesterfield An off-licence run by Scarsdale Brewery on Sheffield Road, but can you remember where it was? Michael Pashley writes: "Cross Street North. Ran from Sheffield Road, led to Station Road, opposite the Railway Hotel." Alan Taylor says: "I think it is Duke Street" while Kerri-lea Garfoot comments: "Looks like the top of Holme Road."