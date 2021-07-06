How many of these Scarsdale Brewery pubs, hotels and off-licences in Chesterfield and beyond can you remember?
An author has offered a fascinating glimpse of north Derbyshire’s licensed premises from more than half a century ago.
Ian Walker, of St Augustines Mount, Chesterfield, has posted on social media photos of pubs, off-licences and hotels which were owned by Scarsdale Brewery.
Some have long since gone, others have been rebranded, several continue with the names they had back in the Fifties.
Scarsdale Brewery ran from 1840 to 1959 and had 52 pubs, off-licences and hotels in Chesterfield and beyond. The brewery operated licensed premises in various places including Sheffield, Worksop, Killamarsh, Dronfield, Clowne, Staveley, Clay Cross and South Normanton.
Ian wrote on the Old Chesterfield pics site on Facebook: “In 1958 Major Birkin, owner of Scarsdale Brewery, thought of selling the company and ordered that photos of all the company’s assets be taken. My father was the brewery’s chief clerk at the time and for years copies of these photos have been stored at my mother’s house.”
Ian’s dad worked at Scarsdale Brewery for almost 20 years and was followed into the industry by his son who worked his way up to being sales director for Scottish and Newcastle plc.
Last year Ian published his first novel ‘If Only They Could Talk’ which is set in Chesterfield, loosely based on Scarsdale Brewery of the 40s and 50s and is available to buy on Amazon.