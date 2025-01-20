Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive bubble has well and truly burst for students across the country ❄

Blue Monday, sometimes dubbed the ‘saddest day of the year’, is here

On top of the cold and darkness, many secondary school pupils also face assignment deadlines, the build-up to exams, and university applications

A major study suggests more young people have been struggling with their mental health in recent years

Experts urge young people to prioritise self-care, and plan their study time

For many young students preparing, the combination of being back at school in the winter, looming exams, and big choices about what they will do after secondary school can weigh heavily on the mind.

The third Monday in January is sometimes known as ‘Blue Monday’, when enough time has passed since the holiday season that everyone is back at work or school, but UK is still caught in winter’s dark and icy grip. While it is considered by some to be a marketing ploy, the date (which falls on Monday, 20 January this year), can still be a good opportunity to take stock of how you’re feeling.

Major national research, the Covid Social Mobility and Opportunities (COSMO) study, found that secondary school-aged pupils have been struggling with their mental health more in recent years. As of 2022, 44% of people aged 16-17 reported experiencing high psychological distress, compared to 23% in 2007. This has been linked to both growing up during the pandemic, and to attainment gaps in education.

Oliver Sidwell, the co-founder of RateMyPlacement - an online platform which aims to empower young people while connecting them with student jobs and internships - has shared his advice for students managing the demands of exams and assignments on Blue Monday, and beyond.

“January can feel overwhelming, especially with deadlines piling up and the weather leaving little room for motivation. It’s important to recognise the signs of stress early on and take proactive steps to manage it,” he said. “While academic pressures are real, you can tackle them by focusing on self-care, creating a balanced study schedule, and reaching out for support when you need it.”

Here are his four suggestions for students:

Set realistic goals

Mr Sidwell says that students can use the coming months to plan ahead, stopping them from having to scramble to finish assignments, or spend long nights cramming for exams. “Break your exams and assignments into manageable chunks,” he said.

This means both making plans around when you’ll work on assignments ahead of deadlines, and how you’ll revise for exams - including what and when. But at the same time, he urged students not to set unreasonable expectations when it comes to how much they take on at once.

“Setting realistic goals for each study session prevents feelings of being overwhelmed, and boosts your confidence as you tick tasks off your list,” he added.

Take regular breaks

When it comes to studying and schoolwork, you should try not to overdo it in general, Mr Sidwell urges. Students shouldn’t forgo taking care of themselves - or doing other things they enjoy as well.

“It’s essential to schedule regular breaks to recharge. Short bursts of study interspersed with breaks to relax, take a walk, or do something you enjoy can help improve focus and reduce stress,” he said.

Prioritise sleep

Studying for exams or finishing off university applications shouldn’t come at the cost of a good night’s sleep, either. “Getting enough rest is key to maintaining good mental health and academic performance. A well-rested mind is far more productive than one that’s exhausted,” Mr Sidwell continued.

John Hopkins, a leading US health institution, says that getting enough rest is particularly important for teens. Not only is it how their bodies repair themselves, but it can help prevent infections, rebuild muscles, and even help the brain work better, “so that we can focus, prevent mood problems and helps our bodies function better”.

Reach out for support

Finally, if you or a student in your life is really struggling with stress or the mental load the second half of the school year can bring, they shouldn’t try to go it alone, Mr Sidwell says. “If you’re feeling stressed or isolated, talk to someone. Whether it’s a friend, family member, or mentor, opening up about how you’re feeling can be a huge relief.”

For older students already at university, many UK institutions also have their own support services dedicated to student’s mental health, he added. There should be information about how to reach out to these on your university’s website.

If you or a young personal in your life is really struggling with your mental health this January, Mind’s support line is a safe space where you can talk about it with trained advisors. The helpline is open 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and can be reached by calling 0300 102 1234.