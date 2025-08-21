Ashfield students celebrate GCSE success

Miss Walker and Rameel Imran

Students at Ashfield School are celebrating their GCSE results today, marking the culmination of years of effort and determination. Each grade reflects the persistence and resilience shown by our young people, supported by dedicated families and teachers who have encouraged them every step of the way.

Many pupils are marking their success today, such as:

Hannah Mounga-Njandjo achieved seven Grade 9s including English, Maths and the separate sciences, alongside three Grade 8’s. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study Maths and Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

Lily Roebuck achieved six Grade 9’s across various subjects, including English, Maths, Science, Geography and Food Technology. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study Biology, Chemistry and PE.

Ffion Halfpenny

Ffion Halfpenny achieved Grade 9’s and 8’s across all ten GCSE subjects, including the separate sciences, Further Maths and Photography. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study Maths and Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

Rameel Imran achieved higher grades in all eleven GCSE subjects, with Grade 9’s in Chemistry and Physics and Grade 8’s in English and Maths. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study Maths and Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

Gabriel Szul achieved higher grades in all eleven GCSE subjects, with Grade 9’s in Maths, Chemistry, Computer science, Geography and Polish. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study Maths and Further Maths, Computer Science and Physics.

Emillie Brooksbank achieved five Grade 9’s, four Grade 8’s and a Grade 7 across various subjects including Art, German, History and Drama. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study A-levels.

Hannah Mounga-Njandjo

Jessica Holmes achieved three Grade 9’s, a Distinction star, four Grade 8’s and two Grade 7’s across various subjects including English, History, Religious studies and Health and Social care. They are planning on continuing their education at Ashfield School Post-16 Centre to study Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

John Maher, Headteacher, at Ashfield School, said:

“Once again, Ashfield School Year 11 students and families can celebrate very strong GCSE outcomes, individually and collectively, across all subjects in 2025. Such positive grades are years in the making, the product of confident and hard-working students receiving high quality teaching and guidance from staff and the support and encouragement of their families.

“Following students' outstanding A Level results last week, the whole Ashfield community should be proud and celebrate the achievements of our wonderful students. I would like to congratulate all students on their results and wish them future success and happiness."

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”