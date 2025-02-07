Allenton Community Primary School to host its second Community Wellbeing Marketplace Event for all Derbyshire families

On Friday, 14th February, Allenton Community Primary School warmly invites Derby/Derbyshire families and community members to its second annual Community Wellbeing Marketplace. This year’s event has grown, with 22 service providers confirmed to attend - all of whom provide vital support and resources for children and adults.

Building on the success of last year’s event—which brought together vital support services such as Special Educational Needs, Speech and Language, and Behaviour staff—this year’s focus has grown to encompass a broader range of wellbeing and advisory partners. The Community Wellbeing Marketplace is designed to ensure that not only the children, but also the parents, carers, and staff who support them, feel valued and supported. New areas covered include child and adult mental health and wellbeing, community support groups, carers’ network services, counselling, and financial advice, including will-writing services.

The event reflects Allenton Community Primary School’s ongoing commitment to sharing knowledge and resources that empower families. Organiser and Allenton’s School Wellbeing lead, Liam Williams, said, “This event provides a wonderful opportunity to meet and engage with service providers, and discover valuable resources to support yourself, your family, and your community. Many of these services are already trusted and utilised by our school, so I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to connect with them directly. The better support that can be offered to all, ensures that children receive the best support all round.”

Head of School, Jacqui Trowsdale adds “We understand the challenges that members of our community are experiencing and we are delighted that so many local organisations are supporting this important event. We know that supporting everyone’s wellbeing will in turn support the wellbeing, learning and engagement of children, which is so important.”

When: Friday, 14th February, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Where: Allenton Community Primary School, Main School Hall

Who: Open to everyone – the school community and the wider Derby City community

For further information, please contact: Liam Williams, School Wellbeing Lead, [email protected]

