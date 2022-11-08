The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills is responsible for inspecting schools and other educational facilities in England.
All schools are inspected on a number of factors including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership, development and more.
At the end of an inspection, each school is given a rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadeqate – outstanding being the best rating a school can receive.
1. Castle View Primary School, Matlock
The school was last inspected fully in June 2022 and the report stated that overall the school 'requires improvement' . Behaviour and attitudes as well as personal development were described as 'good' and inspectors concluded that 'The schools’ personal, social and health education curriculum prepares pupils well for life in modern Britain.'
2. Wessington Primary School
The school has been rated as 'good' in June. The report said: "Pupils are proud of their ‘amazing’ school where everyone is known and welcomed. Students
say that ‘everyone gets along’ and staff are kind."
3. Tansley Primary School, Matlock
Inspection in May found out that Tansley Primary continues to be a good school where pupils enjoy being part of this friendly and welcoming environment. Teachers work hard to 'engage and challenge' their students and 'focus very much on the individual child'. Leaders 'have high expectations for pupils’ achievement.'
4. Winster CofE Primary School, Winster, Matlock,
Report carried out in May named the school as good. It found that pupils thrive at this small village school. 'Positive relationships and the school’s nurturing
ethos' enable students to 'develop as well-rounded individuals'.
