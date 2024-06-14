Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daresbury Estate welcomes clubbers once again to Creamfields North, taking place during Bank Holiday Weekend

This year’s lineup includes Calvin Harris, Armin Van Buuren and Fatboy Slim

Creamfields North have released timings for this year’s event, including the last entries onto the site

The festival has not as of yet released set times but has revealed who is playing on what stages

The UK’s biggest dance festival, Creamfields North, is set to become bigger and better this year.

The perennial festival date on any clubber’s calendar, which takes place in Cheshire across Bank Holiday Weekend, has revealed a £2m investment to the site at Daresbury Estate this year, including a brand new indoor main stage.

The indoor main stage, designed to increase coverage in the event of bad weather, will allow 30,000 festival revellers to catch some of this year’s headlines artists, alongside the construction of new walkways from South Car Parks to the Campsite Village, Gold, Silver, Cream and Blue Campsites to allow easier accessibility for campers.

The organisers have also revealed that they’re expanding the highly sought-after Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation options on site, which consistently sell out and a new and improved water pipeline system installed across the site, improving the quantity and pressure of water for drinking points, toilets and showers

Those looking to ply their trade (with consent from the organisers naturally) at the site this year can also expect a full-fibre comms system into campsite areas and village to improve connectivity for traders delivering a faster service.

Plus, those who have experienced trouble driving onto the car park on the Daresbury Estate grounds during the festival can expect a new wheel wash system for site vehicles to improve road surfaces and alleviate traffic congestion.

Alongside the announcement of the investments to this year’s event, Creamfields North have also released a list of times for revellers to learn what time they can arrive at the campsite at Daresbury Estate, what time day ticket revellers should arrive, what time the gates to the main arena, and the all-important last entry onto the grounds this year each day.

What are the opening times for Creamfields North 2024?

Jorge Jaramillo performing live at Creamfields 2007 at Daresbury Park in Cheshire. 25th August 2007. (Photo by Jules Annan/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

All times are correct as of writing and come directly from Creamfields North 2024 organisers.

Thursday August 22 2024

Campsite opens: 12:00

Day ticket entry: n/a

Arena opens: 17:00 - 23:30

Music stars/finishes: 17:00 - 23:00

Hospitality area (campers): 17:00 - 23:00

Bars: 17:00 - 23:30

Car parks: 12:00

Medical centre: 24 hours

Welfare: 24 hours

Box office: 12:00 - 20:30

Last entry onto the site: 21:00

Friday August 23 2024

Campsite opens: 12:00

Day ticket entry: 15:00

Arena opens: 15:00 - 23:30

Music stars/finishes: 15:00 - 23:00

Hospitality area (campers): 11:00 - 23:00

Bars: 15:00 - 23:30

Car parks: 12:00

Medical centre: 24 hours

Welfare: 24 hours

Box office: 12:00 - 20:30

Last entry onto the site: 21:00

Saturday August 24 2024

Campsite opens: 10:00

Day ticket entry: 14:00

Arena opens: 13:00 - 02:30

Music stars/finishes: 14:00 - 04:00

Hospitality area (campers): 11:00 - 04:00

Bars: 13:00 - 14:30

Car parks: 12:00

Medical centre: 24 hours

Welfare: 24 hours

Box office: 10:00 - 20:30

Last entry onto site: 21:00

Sunday, August 25 2024

Campsite opens: n/a

Day ticket entry: 12:00

Arena opens: 12:00 - 23:30

Music stars/finishes: 12:00 - 23:00

Hospitality area (campers): 11:00 - 23:00

Bars: 12:00 - 23:30

Car parks: 11:00

Medical centre: 24 hours

Welfare: 24 hours

Box office: 12:00 - 20:30

Last entry onto the site: 21:00

Monday August 26 2024

Campsite closes: 12:00

Car parks: 06:00 - 12:00

Who has been announced to perform at Creamfields North 2024?

Though set times have yet to be announced, Creamfields North 2024 have advised the following artists have been confirmed to perform at the following stages.

T​​hursday August 22 2024

Cream

KC Lights

Chapter and Verse

Jess Bayes (featuring Jem Cooke)

Woody Cook

Morgan Seatree

Emma Forster

Rong

Scot Project

Christina Novelli

David Forbes

Liam Wilson

Matty Ralph

Mike T

Cream Terrace

Sick Individuals

Marnik

Pink Panda

Lunax

Next Generation Noise

Mark Roma

Nation

Skepsis

Jamie Duggan

Foor + Tyrone

Charlotte Devaney

Ryan Spicer

Matt Thiss

Hospitality

Silent Disco Friday August 23 2024

ARC

Hardwell

Timmy Trumpet

Scooter

Amelia Preston

New Indoor Main Stage

Fisher

Steve Angello + secret special guest

Sosa

Cloonee

Steel Yard

Charlotte de Witte

Enrico Sangiuliano

Eli Brown

Adrianna

Marie Vaunt

Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise

Jamie Jones

Hot Since 82

East End Dubs

Alisha B2B Luke Dean

Misfit

Ben Nicky

Will Sparks

Darren Styles

Sub Zero Project

Multunes

David Rust

Andy C presents One 7 Four Hosted by Tonn Piper & Dreps

Andy C

Dimension

Mozey

Turno

Presents Game Time

Lens

Randall B2B Benny L

James Hiraeth

Bugwell

Teletech

Alex Farell

AZYR

blk.

Brutalismus 3000 Live

Danielle Ciuro

Sara Landry

Girls Don’t Sync Takeover

Girls Don’t Sync

P-Rallel

Paige Tomlinson

Continental GT

Murphy’s Law UKG Set

Jade Edwards

Pepsi Max

Dash Berlin

Markus Schulz

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Craig Connelly

Factor B

Renegade System

Leena Punks

DKH

Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party

Molly Mouse

Rob Crouch

Jesse James B2B Mr Jay

Nino Violin

Page Twins

Guy D’Angelo

Pete James

Rusti

Murfi

Kami Foxx & Daxonsax

Saturday August 24 2024

ARC

Calvin Harris

MK

Eliza Rose

Tyson O’Brien

Millie Cotton

New Indoor Main Stage

Armin Van Buuren

Ben Hemsley

Kimmic

Martin Garrix

Third Party

Cassö B2B Daire

Beauz

Tiësto

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Steel Yard

Eric Prydz

Ewan McVicar

Mochakk

Peggy Gou

Pete Tong

Solomun B2B Patrick Topping

Sarah Story

It’s Murph

Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick

Patrick Topping

John Summit

Solardo

Prospa

Just Added

Raphi

Lewis Taylor

Sub_Aural

Bou & B Live 247

Friction

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex & Eksman

Hybrid Minds & Tempza

K Motionz

Kings of the Rollers & Inja

Koven

Sub Focus featuring ID

North Base

XXL

DJ Daddy Trance

Faster Horses

Funk Tribu

I Hate Models [AV]

Leaha

Nico Moreno

Trym

Vladimir Dubyshkin Live

Warehouse

Gorgon City

Franky Wah

Special Guest

Mathame

Chris Avantgarde

James Organ

Goodgreef Xtra-Hard

Da Tweekaz

Coone

Creeds & Helen Ka

DJ Isaac

Andy Whitby

Olly James

Joey Riot

Paul Clark

Phil Mackintosh

Mddltn & Morgan Kasiera

Kaos Bros / D-Willz

Pepsi Max presents RONG

Bryan Kearney

Billy Gillies

Maddix

Shugz

Symmetrik

Daxson

Xjaro & Pitch

Amy Wiles

Maria Healy

Tyler Jack

Anselli

Sunday August 25 2024

ARC

Alesso

Example

Belters Only

Sam Divine

Jazzy

Lufthaus

New Indoor Main Stage

Chase & Status Live

Hannah Laing

Sammy Virji

Carta

Michael Bibi

Chris Stussy

Max Dean

Steel Yard

Camelphat

Artbat

Kevin de Vries

Layla Benitez

Matrefakt

Runway Presented by SHEIN

Bicep Present Chroma (AV DJ Set)

Anotr

Josh Baker

Joella Jackson

Pawsa

Fatboy Slim Loves

Fatboy Slim

Barry Can’t Swim

Eats Everything

Salute

Pretty Girl

Teletech

999999999

Anetha

Billy Does

Charlie Sparks

Kander

Kobosil

Sikoti

Our House

Meduza & James Hype

Low Steppa

Ferreck Dawn

Hugel

Genesi

Tita Lau

Mistajam

Full On

D-Block & S-te-Fan

TNT

Rooler

Alex Kidd

Klubfiller ft MC Storm

Kutski

Reklus

Hannah Taylor

Lee Follon

Pepsi Max

Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella

Aly & Fila

Sneijder Presents Alti

Nifra

Nilsix

Danny Eaton

Jay Hayton

Fish56Octagon

Are there still tickets to attend Creamfields North 2024?

We took a look on Ticketmaster UK earlier this morning and were able to find camping tickets still available, along with a clutch of day tickets to Creamfields North 2024 - but they are going very quickly we’ve been warned.

To take a look at what options are still available, you can head over to Ticketmaster and take a look at what options suit your Bank Holiday weekend 2024.