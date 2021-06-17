Christmas in June for Chesterfield's Mecca Bingo customers with £50k national jackpots

Will Santa score a full house at the Junemas festive celebration at Mecca Bingo, Chesterfield?

Mecca Bingo is hosting Junemas on Friday, June 25, when customers will have the opportunity to get in a merry spirit with Christmas cocktails, mince pices and a best Christmas jumper competition.

Secret Santa surprises, favourite festive tunes, Christmas decorations and crackers will add to the atmosphere.

The all-important bingo game will support children’s charity, Variety.

The UK’s first ever National Bingo Day on June 27 could see Christmas coming early with not one, but two guaranteed £50k National Game jackpots up for grabs. Everyone in the winning club will also win up to £100 each.

Martin Webster, general manager at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield, said: “We are thrilled to host this special and exciting weekend of events, giving a chance to our customers to catch up on missed moments – Merry Christmas everyone! With the entire nation being in lockdown last Christmas, many did not get the chance to celebrate like they normally would, so we are determined to turn that into a nicer memory.

"And with National Bingo Day’s opportunity to win life changing jackpots, we can’t help but imagine what our customer’s next Christmas could look like! ”

For more information on National Bingo Day, visit https://nationalbingoday.co.uk