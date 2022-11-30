Poultry culled at Derbyshire premises after bird flu cases confirmed amid national outbreak

There have been 124 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 – otherwise known as bird flu – across the country since October 1.

On November 20, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) reported that the disease was found to have spread among commercial housed poultry near Brailsford in the Derbyshire Dales.

A 3km protection zone was put in place around the affected site – which forces the occupier of any premises in the area where poultry or captive birds are kept to adhere to strict regulations.

Cases of bird flu were confirmed earlier this month in the Derbyshire Dales.

They must keep a record of anyone who visits their premises, whether they have contact with any poultry, and keep a record of all poultry entering or leaving their site.

