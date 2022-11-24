On Saturday, November 19, Gareth Brimelow was walking by the River Dane in the Peak District, on the path to the bridge at Three Shires Head – where the borders of Derbyshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire meet.

Gareth said he noticed a number of carcasses along the route, as well as what he thought could be the paw print of a big cat.

“We were right by the River Dane and we passed several carcasses on the way, which was a terrible site, and what appears to be the paw print of a large cat.”

The potential paw print was discovered close to the point where Derbyshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire converge.

Gareth said there were no other animals in the vicinity – and that his gut feeling said the sheep must have been attacked by something large.

“The paw print was bigger than my hand – I should have put my hand next to it to compare. There were only sheep around, no cows or any other animal, and I’d say it was too big to be a dog.”

A series of visitors to the Peak District have reported encounters with big cats this year. Two students captured remarkable footage of what they believed was a big cat on Jacob’s Ladder – one of the main routes onto Kinder Scout.

A woman from Glossop was at a caravan park in the Peak District when she claimed that a big cat made its way onto the site, before attacking and killing an owl outside her door.

A railway worker also said that, while inspecting a tunnel between Edale and Chinley, he came across a black panther – which stalked him for a mile along the tracks.

Rick Minter is an author, podcaster and big cat expert – and he previously told the Derbyshire Times that he believed these animals have lived in the county for a long period of time.