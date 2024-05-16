Fire crews from across Derbyshire called to rescue cow that had fallen into slurry pit

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2024, 10:45 BST
Firefighters were deployed to rescue a cow that had fallen into a slurry pit in Derbyshire.

On Wednesday, May 15, fire crews from Alfreton and Ashbourne were called to rescue a cow that had fallen into a slurry pit.

An Alfreton Fire Station spokesperson said: “Using the crane from our specialist unimog and animal rescue techniques, they were able to lift the cow to safety. Well done teams! Who's got the hose?”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “A bit of a smelly one for crews from Alfreton and Ashbourne, but a great outcome nevertheless. Well done all!”

