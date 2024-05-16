Fire crews from across Derbyshire called to rescue cow that had fallen into slurry pit
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were deployed to rescue a cow that had fallen into a slurry pit in Derbyshire.
On Wednesday, May 15, fire crews from Alfreton and Ashbourne were called to rescue a cow that had fallen into a slurry pit.
An Alfreton Fire Station spokesperson said: “Using the crane from our specialist unimog and animal rescue techniques, they were able to lift the cow to safety. Well done teams! Who's got the hose?”
READ THIS: Man arrested after raid in Derbyshire town sees drugs and knuckle dusters seized from property
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “A bit of a smelly one for crews from Alfreton and Ashbourne, but a great outcome nevertheless. Well done all!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.