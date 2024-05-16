Fire crews from across Derbyshire called to rescue cow that had fallen into slurry pit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were deployed to rescue a cow that had fallen into a slurry pit in Derbyshire.

On Wednesday, May 15, fire crews from Alfreton and Ashbourne were called to rescue a cow that had fallen into a slurry pit.

An Alfreton Fire Station spokesperson said: “Using the crane from our specialist unimog and animal rescue techniques, they were able to lift the cow to safety. Well done teams! Who's got the hose?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...