Farmer shoots “out of control dog” during livestock worrying incident in Derbyshire

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are working to tackle livestock worrying across the county – with one recent incident that saw a farmer shoot an “out of control” dog.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “Over the last week, the DRCT has been out and about speaking to farmers and dog walkers about the problems of livestock worrying. It's great to see so many dog owners taking responsibility for their pets and keeping them on a lead when out walking in the countryside.

“But we have already had attacks on sheep and lambs, and one farmer has reluctantly had to shoot an out of control dog.”

A Derbyshire farmer shot an “out of control” dog that was worrying livestock. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

The DRCT has issued advice to dog owners as part of Operation Recall, a project that aims to drastically reduce the number of livestock worrying incidents.

The team highlighted that livestock have been known to break limbs, suffocate or even suffer cardiac arrest when being chased by dogs – as well as potentially being killed if attacked.