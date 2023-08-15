News you can trust since 1855
Family and friends hold fundraising festival in memory of “very popular” Derbyshire farmer after his sudden death

A festival in memory of a Derbyshire farmer who passed away suddenly in 2021 will be return later this month – after raising nearly £7,000 last year.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2023, 20:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 20:05 BST

Rich Fest will be held at Uppertown Social Centre on Sunday, August 27 to help raise vital funds for The Farming Community Network (FCN).

The family-friendly event is being organised with help of Amy Holmes, in tribute to her late brother Richard Holmes.

Richard, from Uppertown, was a well-known face among the area’s farming community before he suddenly passed away at the age of 33 in 2021.

The tractor run was well-attended last year.The tractor run was well-attended last year.
Amy said: “Richard was very popular within the farming community, he’d been into it from a young age.

“Since his death, we’ve found the FCN charity and had a collection for them at his funeral. They support farmers in difficult times, such as families in situations like we were left in.

“We didn’t need them at the time but, if someone dies suddenly, they will go help out on the farm or offer any support that they need.”

Rich Fest took place for the first time last year, raising £6157.35 for the FCN.

Richard sadly passed away two years ago.Richard sadly passed away two years ago.
A tractor run will start at 1.00pm from the Uppertown Social Centre, costing £10 per tractor and £5 per passenger.

This will be followed by a hog roast, BBQ, raffle and tombola back at the centre from 3.00pm onwards – along with a bar.

Amy added: “It was actually Richard’s friends who wanted to do a tractor run and then we decided to all meet up afterwards and raise a bit of money in memory of Rich.

“It grew from there really and has been a real community effort.”

