Derbyshire farmers protests continue over planned changes to inheritance tax

Pictured are Derbyshire farmers in Chesterfield on Saturday as part of a national day of unity in protest at Government plans to change inheritance tax.

George Adsetts, Russ Hobson, Clare Wood and Andrew Wood are seen here at Ragged School Chapel car park – raising the issue for passers-by in Chesterfield town centre.

They joined thousands of others in towns and cities across the UK – including Chapel en le Frith, Buxton and Bakewell in Derbyshire – urging the Government to rethink reforms to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR).

Presently farmers can claim 100 per cent relief on inheritance tax however under new rules effective from April 2026 relief will be restricted to the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property. Above this amount, landowners will pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20 per cent.

The Government claims the bulk of previous claims for tax relief – based on its latest figures – were below the £1 million threshold and “almost three-quarters of estates claiming agricultural property relief would not be affected by the changes”, however one farmer working on a 1,000-acre dairy farm Derbyshire Times spoke with reported an income of £20,000 a year.

Speaking about Saturday’s national event National Farmers Union president Tom Bradshaw said: “Farmers haven’t taken this destructive policy lying down and we won’t give up. There is too much at risk – our families, our future, our heritage and the undermining of the very sector that produces a safe, secure supply of British food.

“This date will give everyone that wants to an opportunity to support family farms from right across the UK, to show unity and strength, and for farmers and growers to speak as one in our call for government to stop the family farm tax.”

National Farmers Union members say they will "continue to fight" until the Government rethinks its family farm tax plans

NFU regional board chair and Derbyshire farmer Jane Bassett said: “We had the mass lobby in London and have launched our banner campaign all the while mass lobbying MPs over this and we have shown this issue is not going away and we will continue to fight it.

“The campaign continues as we call on all of our politicians from all parties to back the industry and stop this destructive tax on family food producing businesses, the economy and rural communities.”