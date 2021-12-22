Charity rehomes 1,600 hens saved from slaughter in Derbyshire

Elaina Machin and Andy Wells at BHWT rehoming day

The hens were all ex-layers rehomed by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) at adoption days held during the year.

Every year the BHWT saves 60,000 hens from slaughter. The hens are all around 18 months old, the age where they become commercially unviable from an egg-laying perspective and are sent for slaughter.

However, if rehomed, they will continue to lay eggs and become affectionate, friendly pets that can live for many years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the charity said, “Adopted hens can become their keeper’s new best friend. They will return any love shown to them in spades and enjoy nothing more than following their new owners around and snuggling up for cuddles."

Whilst the outbreak of Avian Influenza has currently stopped hen rehomings, the BHWT will be back up and running early next year.

To find out about the next rehoming day in Derbyshire go to: https://www.bhwt.org.uk/hen-