Animals at Derbyshire premises set to be culled after outbreak of Bird Flu confirmed

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as Bird Flu – among captive birds at a premises near Bakewell.

DEFRA has confirmed that all captive birds on the premises will be humanely culled in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.

A 3km controlled zone has been implemented around the site. The owner of any premises within this zone, where poultry or other captive birds are met, must undertake a series of measures to help contain the virus.

The outbreak was confirmed on January 17.