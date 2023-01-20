Animals at Derbyshire premises set to be culled after outbreak of Bird Flu confirmed
A bird flu outbreak in Derbyshire has forced the culling of all captive birds at a premises in the county.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as Bird Flu – among captive birds at a premises near Bakewell.
DEFRA has confirmed that all captive birds on the premises will be humanely culled in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.
A 3km controlled zone has been implemented around the site. The owner of any premises within this zone, where poultry or other captive birds are met, must undertake a series of measures to help contain the virus.
The name and address of anyone visiting a site within this zone, and whether they had contact with any birds on the premises, must be recorded. Poultry and captive birds are required to be housed or isolated, and any movements of poultry to or from the site must all be noted.