Young man was left paralysed and unable to talk but is defying the odds in amazing recovery

Liam visiting his favourite place London

Liam Virgo from the East Midlands is defying the odds to learn to walk and talk again after a life changing illness left him suddenly paralysed and unable to talk in 2016.

Liam’s neurological condition started when he was 12 but then his symptoms rapidly deteriorated, he spent months in Hospital and was eventually diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder also known as FND. He was unable to walk for five years, was bedridden for three and unable to talk for a year. Liam described feeling trapped inside his own body. In January 2025 his story was featured on BBC East Midlands Today as he’s now hoping to raise awareness about his condition.

Nine years on from his life changing illness he’s slowly recovering and is learning to walk again.

Liam says that he’s been determined not to let his illness hold him back from achieving his dreams. Now that Liam is able to talk again he wants to use his voice to raise awareness about his condition.