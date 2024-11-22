Vicar Lane supports The Children’s Hospital Charity Snowflake Sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicar Lane, Chesterfield, is delighted to be supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity this Christmas through their snowflake appeal.

Each year businesses are encouraged to sponsor a snowflake which is displayed around locations in Sheffield and South Yorkshire – this year Vicar Lane is thrilled to be one of those locations.

This year, the charity will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their iconic snowflakes, which has raised £2.5 million for the hospital to date.

The initiative brings people together with a shared goal to change the lives of children and their families and to deliver the best possible care. This year’s sponsorship will support the build of Sheffield Children's brand-new research and technology centre, the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT).

Snowflakes displated at Vicar Lane

The snowflakes have now been beautifully displayed above the Grotto at Vicar Lane for families to admire when they visit Santa.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: ‘’We’re delighted to be part of this initiative and it is lovely to see the businesses that have sponsored the snowflakes on display. They are a lovely touch above our Christmas grotto for everyone to admire”

Sophie Coburn, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity says: “We are so grateful to Vicar Lane Shopping Centre for this sparkling display of Snowflakes adding to our 20th Anniversary Celebrations, a fantastic location in the heart of Chesterfield.”