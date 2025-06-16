The Whitworth Centre in need of urgent support

A Derbyshire charity will need to close for the winter without vital boiler repairs. Now it’s fundraising to protect its work at the heart of the community.

The Whitworth Centre’s Grade Two listed building and park have been serving the people of Darley Dale, Matlock and the surrounding villages for 135 years. Its beautiful park and building sit at the heart of the community, all thanks to the vision of local industrialist Sir Joseph Whitworth and his wife Lady Louisa.

Fast forward to today and the team at the Whitworth, now a registered charity, are keen to improve the facilities so they are more comfortable, accessible and suitable for today’s needs.

Anna Greene, who teachers chair based dance and Zumba sessions at the Whitworth said its “an amazing resource for this community, providing a wide variety of events through the week aimed at the older generation, including curling, gentle exercise classes and ‘Warm Wednesdays’ in the winter. This is so important for many older adults who may be lonely at home”.

The Whitworth's Terrace Cafe is open daily 10am-4pm

Offering a cafe and meeting rooms, some of which are licensed for weddings, the Centre hosts a wide range of classes and events inside and in the park, it is very much at the heart of the community in Darley Dale. It even has one of the oldest billiards rooms in the world!

But keeping the Centre warm with its high Victorian ceilings, stained glass windows and drafty old doors is no mean feat. Chair of Trustees Chris Ragg said “this fundraising appeal is critical to help us upgrade the heating system so the Centre can stay open for everyone to enjoy. We hope groups and organisations who use it will be able to donate, as well as local businesses.”

“Our appeal has got off to a fantastic start with a generous donation from Vaillant Group’s Growing Communities scheme” said Trustee and Darley Dale Town Council Vice-Chair David Wheeler, “but around £20,000 is still needed to finish the job before the weather turns colder. With only half the boilers working the concern is that the heating system could fail, meaning the Centre may need to close.”

The Whitworth team will appreciate any donations, big or small, and asks people to give through its dedicated appeal page:

Zumba Gold class meets in the Whitworth's old swimming pool room weekly

Cheques made payable to ‘The Whitworth Centre Ltd’, can also be sent to Summer Appeal, The Whitworth Centre, Station Road, Darley Dale, DE4 2EQ.

All donations made through this appeal will be ring-fenced for the heating system upgrade and any unspent donations will be allocated to other maintenance projects in the future.