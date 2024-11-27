Support Dogs backed by Chesterfield team

By Ella Magee
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:20 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:24 BST

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield has donated £1,000 to a charity that provides support dogs for people with disabilities.

The donation was made to Support Dogs, a charity based in Sheffield that provides trained assistance dogs to people with autism, epilepsy and other disabilities.

The charity offers three different types of specialist support dog - autism assistance dogs, seizure alert dogs and disability assistance dogs.

The donation from the Amazon team will go towards training more dogs to help save and change the lives of people affected by autism, epilepsy and disability.

Kathryn Mason, an Amazon employee at the fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, said: “Support Dogs is a charity that’s close to my heart and I’m happy that Amazon is supporting its staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Chris Daykin from Supports Dogs added: “Thank you to the Amazon team in Chesterfield for this support. The donation is welcomed by all at Support Dogs and will help us continue to support our community.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need.

The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.

