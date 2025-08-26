Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Chesterfield

Employees from Amazon in Chesterfield attended the site’s annual summer celebration this week with their friends and families.

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK. The Chesterfield team were joined by colleagues from Amazon in Doncaster to celebrate together.

Attendees marked the occasion at Yorkshire Wildlife Park with face painting, fun fair rides and tasty food, arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Natalie Hancock, a team member at Amazon in Chesterfield who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast with our summer fun activities, and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

Russell Bodger, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, added: “Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”