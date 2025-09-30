Standing room only as hundreds honour George Stephenson

Chesterfield’s Holy Trinity Church welcomed more than 800 people over the weekend as it staged a two-day celebration marking 200 years since the dawn of the modern railway.

On Saturday, visitors packed into the church for George Stephenson Day, enjoying talks, displays and family activities that brought the ‘Father of Railways’ to life. A costumed interpreter portraying Stephenson delivered two popular talks titled “The Railway that Changed the World”, while families, railway enthusiasts and local residents discovered how one man’s vision reshaped modern transport.

The following day saw a George Stephenson Commemoration Service, attended by distinguished guests including the Duke of Devonshire. Sir Andrew Haines OBE, chief executive of Network Rail, delivered a keynote address, and Tom Ingall of BBC Look North also spoke as part of the moving tribute to the railway pioneer, who is laid to rest at Holy Trinity.

The weekend of events formed part of a wider heritage initiative supported by a £240,600 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. With further backing from EMR, Cross Country Rail, the Raymond Ross Fund, Graysons Solicitors and Holy Trinity Church, the project will see the church transformed into both a place of worship and a visitor destination celebrating Chesterfield’s rail and industrial heritage.

Planned developments include new interpretation displays, public engagement activities, and the transformation of the church’s community rooms into a dedicated visitor facility. The initiative will also highlight the wider industrial history of Chesterfield, from the Clay Cross Company to coal mining, and mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.

Reverend Jilly Hancock said: “Holy Trinity has always been proud of its connection to George Stephenson. To welcome over 800 visitors across the weekend, and to see such distinguished figures paying tribute, was a wonderful affirmation of Stephenson’s legacy. This project will ensure his story continues to inspire future generations.”

More information from www.holytrinityandchristchurch.org